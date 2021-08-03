New seated fitness classes are set to start in Berrow this month to help people aged over 60 get more active in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.

The organiser, Burnham resident Anne Panesar, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years, has retrained as an instructor to deliver the exercise classes at Berrow Village Hall.

Her first fitness classes, originally launched at the start of 2020, are called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength) and intend to help older residents remain active.

Her new seated exercise classes start at Berrow Village Hall on Thursday 19th August at 9.45am.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We all know that being physically active is good for us, but not everyone can take part in activities like walking, cycling or standing exercise classes and sports.”

“Inactivity, ageing, illness, and recovering from an operation or an injury can result in a loss of ability to do day-to-day tasks like going for a walk, exercising, climbing stairs, gardening, shopping, going out to meet friends and socialise.”

“So I wanted to start a more gentle, chair based exercise class that will allow people to take part in exercise at a pace that suits them, perhaps even over time moving on to a standing exercise classes.”

She says chair-based exercise classes are designed to help improve strength and balance, especially helping muscles used in day to day activity, to improve flexibility, coordination and general well being, helping people live life to the full.

Exercises are performed in a chair and everyone works at a pace that suits them in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere, doing what they can, when they can.

Chair-based exercise is suitable for people with a range of health conditions or physical challenges, balance issues, for anyone with limited mobility and for those wanting a gentle introduction to exercise in a friendly atmosphere.

£5.50 per class. For more details, contact Stephanie Anne on 07421 762532.