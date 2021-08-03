A Burnham-On-Sea volunteer at the town’s St Margaret’s Hospice Care shop has shaved her head and raised more than £1,000 for the charity in memory of her daughter, Hazel.

Annie Bubb, 72, was surrounded by friends, family, staff and volunteers at St Margaret’s clothes shop in Burnham-On-Sea as she had her head shaved by Emma Snook from Unique Hair and Beauty on Monday morning (August 2nd).

Annie has a personal connection to the hospice as her daughter, Hazel, suffered from a brain tumour and was cared for by staff at the hospice’s In-patient unit in Taunton.

She stayed at the hospice for five months before she sadly passed away in February last year at the age of 44.

Speaking after the head shave Annie says: “I feel liberated! It felt really good to have my head shaved for St Margaret’s Hospice in Hazel’s memory. I feel unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and donated. I can’t believe I’ve managed to raise £1,000 for the hospice.”

“It’s wonderful to know that every penny I’ve raised will go towards helping St Margaret’s care for more people like Hazel. I would encourage anyone who is thinking of taking on a new challenge to raise money for St Margaret’s as they do such amazing work.”

To thank Annie for her amazing effort, Riley, Hazel’s partner Matt’s son, presented her with some beautiful flowers, which were kindly donated by Rosemary’s Florist, and staff and volunteers at the Burnham-On-Sea shop put on some tea and cake to celebrate!

Matt said: “Riley and I are so proud of Annie for doing this charity head shave in Hazel’s memory. Her GoFundMe page has raised £315 and she’s collected a lot of donations which is amazing. She’s done a wonderful thing for a brilliant charity.”

