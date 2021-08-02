Police have this week said they plan to step up action to tackle anti-social behaviour in Highbridge town centre.

Speaking at last night’s Town Council meeting, PCSOs James Brunt and Olly Briant told councillors that residents are concerned about anti-social behaviour including drinking, noise, disturbance and littering.

PCSO Brunt told councillors: “We are very aware of the issues affecting residents in and around Highbridge’s Market Street and we have a plan to address this.”

“We plan to use the anti-social behaviour process whereby individuals will get a warning letter initially that can escalate to an injunction for further offences.”

“We plan to work together in a multi-agency approach to approach the issues, involving residents, health groups, YMCA, Sedgemoor and others. We are also keen to provide support to those people who have issues.”

Cllr Phil Harvey said he welcomed the Police’s work on the issue, adding: “It does seem to be a lot of inter-related problems, from litter and alcohol to drugs and anti-social behaviour. I want to be reassured that all groups are working together as this affects a range of issues from mental health and addiction to crime and others.”

PCSO Brunt added that Police had met with Highbridge’s councillor Janet Keen this week to consider the next steps and discuss plans for several days of “robust” Police action to address the issues.

He added that it is important that residents report any incidents in the town centre via 101, saying: “The number of monthly reported cases is fairly low at nine but we know it’s really higher from talking with residents.”

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, said: “We are very appreciative of the work you are doing on this.”