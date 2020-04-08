Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards have this week urged local people to stay at home after seeing people ignore Government advice by gathering on local beaches for barbecues.

The country has been in lockdown since March 23rd when Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered non-essential shops to close, and he also banned social gatherings of more than two people, and urged people to stay at home to halt the virus spread and protect the NHS.

But Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard says some people are flouting the advice and they are still seeing reports on social media of people gathering on beaches.

They are asking people to stay at home and to call them if they seeing people ignoring the advice.

A spokesperson for Burnham Coastguard says: “We are still seeing reports of people gathering on the beach and even reports of people setting up BBQs. Please follow the guidelines from the Government.”

“If we all follow them now then we can all get back to enjoying the beach sooner rather than later. Police can and will break up any gatherings and you could be liable to a penalty.”

“With over 900 people passing away in the last 24 hours now is not the time to ignore the message. Stay Home, Protect The NHS, Save Lives.”

“We want everyone to be safe and eventually to be able to enjoy Sunny days at the beach without fear of this virus, we can only do this by working together. We encourage anyone who see’s this type of activity to report it by calling 101.”