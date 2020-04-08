Burnham-On-Sea’s Burnbridge Wanderers Junior Football Club has raised £1,500 for two charities who are supporting local people during the Coronovirus pandemic.

The club’s parents have donated £1,070, topped up by the club to £1,500, towards the work of Burnham and Highbridge Food Bank, and the Somerset Community Foundation Coronavirus Appeal.

A spokesman says: “Burnbridge Wanderers wanted to give back to the local community in these very difficult times and therefore, with no grassroots football taking place, the club gave parents the opportunity to either donate their April 2020 subscriptions to charity, or roll forward their subs to next season.”

“The club were overwhelmed that around £1,070 was donated by parents and it shows what a fabulous set of parents we have in the community.”

“The club has also used its reserves to make the total donation up to £1,500 and the monies will then be slit between the Burnham and Highbridge Food Bank and Somerset Community Foundation Coronavirus Appeal equally with £750 for each.”

Laura Blake, Development Director at Somerset Community Foundation, added: “We have been so humbled by the response of our supporters and the community rallying around to help one another at what are truly unprecedented times. We are very grateful to the parents of all the Burnbridge Wanderers squad for so generously donating their subs to our appeal.”

Nick Bashford, Chairman of the Trustees at the Burnham and Highbridge Food Bank, said: “I would like to show our appreciation for this wonderful donation in support of local people in financial crisis at this time.”

Burnbridge Wanderers Club Chairman Ben Adams said: “It is a fabulous donation and shows what wonderful people are part of our family club. The fact that even in these times of hardship they are willing to donate and support the local area and community is quite amazing.”

“I would like to thank all the players, coaches and committee for their hard work across the season and of course all the parents for the donations they will impact thousands of peoples lives. Hopefully we will back playing football as soon as possible.”

“I would also like to thank our amazing Treasurer Trish Peace for working out all the sums for our donations as well as former Chair and committee member Paul Grant for initiating the idea and speaking to the charities.”