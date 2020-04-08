Burnham-On-Sea business owner Richard Gardiner-White has called on the Government to set up a national helpline after receiving a number of calls from local people who say they don’t know where to turn to for help during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Richard, who runs Gardiner-Whites in the High Street, belives more should be done to give people a single point of contact so that they can get support.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, he says the greengrocer and deli is currently dealing with up to 100 deliveries a day in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and the surrounding area.

However, he continues to get calls from people who are struggling to get food deliveries and who are unfamiliar with using technology to order shopping.

“I want to see a national helpline set up and advertised on TV, radio and other media – some people are still lost where to turn for help.”

He adds: “During the last few weeks we have lots of calls from people who have previously been independent and not needed any support but now feel they don’t know where to turn.”

“People have called saying they are scared to go out for fear of catching the virus but also they can’t get essentials delivered as supermarkets have no delivery slots.”

He adds that some have told him they have had to go out even though they are in high risk groups as they have no family or friends to support them – and some people can’t use the internet for ordering.

In an effort to get more support for people, Richard posted a video on social media last week to urge Burnham’s MP James Heappey to encourage the Government to set up a national helpline.

Mr Heappey has said he is keen to meet with Richard using video conferencing technology to discuss the demands in more detail.

He adds that a shielding programme is being rolled out by councils to help people, and he added: “The NHS and Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government are, of course, resourcing their work and we’ve got military planners in every council to help co-ordinate the shielding activity. Food parcels are being arranged by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and should start flowing directly to shielded people within the next few days.”

Somerset County Council and all district councils have also launched a helpline for those in need of authority help on 0300 790 6275.