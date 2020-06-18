Burnham and Highbridge Coronavirus Community Support Group is reducing its hours after helping hundreds of local residents during the pandemic.

The group – which we featured here when it launched in mid-March – provides help to residents with a wide range of requests.

The group’s Helen Brodie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As we are adjusting to the ‘new normal’ as lockdown is relaxed, some of our volunteers are now returning to work.”

“We would like to say a massive thank you to each one that has helped us over the last few months – so many of you stepped up to offer help in our community which was amazing.”

“We are also now getting fewer calls to our helpline and so, with this in mind, we will now be reducing the time it is manned to Monday – Friday 10am until 2pm.”

“We have chosen to do this as we get less than half a dozen calls over the weekend period. This will reduce the demand on our volunteers and we feel we can still meet the needs of those that use us during the week.”

She adds: “Be reassured that we are still here for those that do need us and the number will remain in use 01278 393 231. Please do call if you need assistance our wonderful volunteers will be happy to help and if you leave a voicemail we will get back to you as soon as we can.”

“A special thank you also goes to Gary Elliott who has been our main call handler from the start and who will soon be returning to work. His help has been invaluable, both in the amount of time he put in and the calm way he was able to handle an extremely heavy work load at the start. He has touched the lives of literally hundreds of people in our community.”

“Lynn Blackmore also deserves a special mention too for covering Boots deliveries for us two months – thank you to her for all her work.”