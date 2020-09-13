Burnham-On-Sea Library is reintroducing its Customer Request Service for book lovers from today (September 14th).

A Somerset Libraries spokesman says: “We are delighted that from Monday 14th September you will be able to reserve items from the library catalogue and the LibrariesWest App, for pick up from libraries in Somerset.”

“There is an initial temporary limit of ten reservations per library member to help manage demand. This limit will remain in place until further notice.”

“You will receive an automated email or SMS when your reserved item becomes available for collection. Items are usually held for 14 days. Reservation charges apply on collection.”

Burnham-On-Sea Library’s hours are currently Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm; Wednesday and Saturday 10am to 1pm. Browsing of shelves will be reintroduced from 21st September.

“It is going to take longer than usual for us to find and deliver items that you have requested, and we ask for your patience with our Covid-19 secure processes. If a requested item is only located in a library which remains closed, it will not be possible to supply it yet.”

“If you are not sure whether you still want to borrow items you previously requested, please log on to your library account and cancel anything that you no longer need. For a PIN reminder, please go to www.librarieswest.org.uk, click on ‘Log in’ and then ‘Forgot my PIN’.”

“As we reinstate the LibrariesWest-wide customer request service and more libraries open for customer browsing & borrowing, Somerset Libraries has re-branded the Covid-19 ‘order and collect’ service to a free ‘Library Choice’ service. It is aimed at customers whose local library is not yet open for browsing (and/or customers who have enjoyed reading something different during lockdown) and are happy for library staff to choose a selection of books for you to borrow, from items on shelf in the library.”

“To take up the Library Choice service and advise library staff of the sort of things you might like to read (e.g. topics or genres,) simply complete the online form here. Library staff will do the rest and let you know when your items are ready to collect.”

“All of Somerset’s libraries are now open and we have lots of new books for you to borrow, however, some things may look and feel quite different and not all services are available everywhere yet.”

“From Monday 14th September we will remove the temporary 28-day loan period and reinstate the ‘usual’ loan periods (e.g. 21 days for books.)”

“As overdue charges are returning, it is important that you know when your items are due back. Check your library account at www.librarieswest.org.uk or by using the LibrariesWest app and renew if necessary. If you need a PIN reminder, go to www.librarieswest.org.uk, click on ‘Log in’ and then ‘Forgot my PIN’.

“All loans were paused from 18th March to 16th August and many items were extended until at least 1st September. Please be aware that any items that were already overdue on March 18th 2020, that you still have on loan, may have started to accrue overdue charges from Monday 17th August.”

Need help with any of the changes? Contact them at Librariesmail@somerset.gov.uk or by calling 0300 123 2224.