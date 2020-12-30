Residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week been warned to be alert to a new Coronavirus scam.

Several local people have contacted Sedgemoor District Council to report a survey scam which is being promoted and conducted online via social media.

“The survey asks residents to provide details of how they have coped during the Covid-19 pandemic,” explains council spokeswoman Claire Faun.

“It is alleged the survey was authorised and sanctioned by the local council; but this is not the case.”

“The scammers tell you that you would be paid £25 for taking part in the survey, which involves giving your personal and financial details.”

She adds: “If you know someone who may be vulnerable to this type of offence, please speak to them and share crime prevention tips and remind them of the threat from fraudsters.”

“If you have given over personal details, we would advise you to call the Police straight away on 101 and report the matter as an identity theft scam. The Police will also direct you to the Action Fraud helpline on 0300 123 2040.”

More information on protecting yourself from fraud is available on the Police website and from Action Fraud.