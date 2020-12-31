Somerset – including the Burnham-On-Sea area – have entered Tier 4 Covid restrictions from the start of New Year’s Eve.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock addressed the House of Commons on Wednesday, announcing that while a second Covid vaccine has now been approved for use in the UK, further measures are needed to ensure the virus is suppressed.

Announcing the rule changes, Mr Hancock said: “I know that tier three and four measures place a significant burden on people, and especially on businesses affected, but I am afraid it is absolutely necessary because of the number of cases that we’ve seen.”

The tier changes came into effect in Somerset at 00:01am on Thursday 31st December.

Tier 4 restrictions explained:

For Somerset residents living in a Tier 4 area, this means you must not leave or be outside of your home except for specific purposes. The essential guidelines are as follows:

No household mixing, aside from support bubbles and two people meeting in public outdoor spaces.

Hospitality closed, aside from sales by takeaway, drive-through or delivery.

Essential shops can open. Non-essential retail must close and can only open for click-and-collect and delivery.

Everyone must work from home unless they are unable to do so.

Early years settings, schools, colleges and universities open during term time. Registered childcare, other supervised activities for childcare purposes, and childcare bubbles permitted.

Indoor leisure, accommodation and personal care – closed.

You must not stay overnight away from home. Limited exceptions apply.

Funerals of up to 30 people permitted. Wakes and other linked ceremonial events can continue in a group of up to six. Weddings of up to six can continue in exceptional circumstances.

Indoor entertainment closed. Some outdoor attractions may remain open.

Places of worship open for private prayer and communal worship but cannot interact with anyone outside household or support bubble.

You must stay at home and only travel for work, education or other legally permitted reasons. If you must travel, you should stay local, and reduce the number of journeys you make. You must not leave a Tier 4 area or stay overnight away from home. Residents in Tiers 1 – 3 should not enter Tier 4 areas. Do not travel abroad if you live in a Tier 4 area unless an exemption applies.

You can leave your home to exercise by yourself, with your household or support bubble, or with one person from another household. Outdoor sport allowed but gatherings limit applies except for youth and disabled sport.

You can visit relatives in care homes with COVID-secure arrangements such as substantial screens, visiting pods, and window visits.

The Clinically Extremely Vulnerable are advised to stay at home as much as possible, except to go outdoors for exercise or to attend health appointments.