Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is set to declare a climate and ecological emergency to put additional focus into protecting the natural environment and biodiversity.

A motion to declare this will be one of agenda items for the council’s meeting on Monday 1st August and is expected to gain support from across all parties.

The declaration will follow on from similar steps already taken by Somerset County Council and Sedgemoor District Council to embed the need for urgent action at all levels of local government.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council says that among the specific measures in the proposal are:

A pledge to work towards making council operations carbon neutral by 2030

The council to organise an open meeting of local community groups that collects ideas that will inform a Climate and Ecological Action Plan to last the lifetime of the Council

To take nominations from the open meeting to form a Climate and Ecological Action Group that will create the Action Plan and drive it forward for the duration of this council

Apply for funding to employ a Sustainability Officer to lead and drive the Action Plan forward

Town councillor Ganesh Gudka told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I firmly believe that not only do we need to play our part in reducing carbon emissions to tackle climate change, but the drive to create a more sustainable town is a critical part of delivering other benefits such as tackling the cost of living crisis, energy security and supporting health and wellbeing.”

“Many groups are already doing fantastic work locally and I expect that the council’s declaration of an emergency is just a first step in supporting and building on their actions.”

The meeting will take place at 7.30pm on Monday 1st August at the Town Council Chambers in Burnham’s Jaycroft Road.