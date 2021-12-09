A Burnham-On-Sea barber shop has been named the best in the south west at a top industry awards event.

Lowe’s Barber Shop in Burnham High Street has been awarded the title ‘Barbers of the Year for the South West’ at The Great British Hair & Beauty Awards 2021, held in London.

The award was announced in front of many individuals from the hair and beauty industry, from cosmetic companies and stylists, to hair and beauty businesses, academies and clinics.

The awards are organised by Creative Oceanic, but voted on by the Great British public where Lowe’s placed top out of seven other finalists in the region.

Mike Lowe, owner of Lowe’s Barber Shop, says: “I’m extremely proud of my team here at Lowe’s for all of their hard work and professionalism which has been recognised with this award.”

”I would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for us and our loyal clientele. We are honoured to be awarded ‘South West – Barbers of the Year’.”

A wide-range of accolades were presented at the awards ceremony in London to the deserving professionals and establishments, including Beauty Salon of the Year, Hair Salon of the Year, Glow up Salon of the Year, Barbers of the Year, and more.

A spokesperson for The Great British Hair & Beauty Awards 2021 adds: “The Covid-19 pandemic presented unique challenges for the hair and beauty industry with many businesses being forced to close and various restrictions being in place.”

”However, many businesses have successfully adapted to the new challenges the industry has faced since the pandemic started.”

“In recognition of this, the Awards put the spotlight on the talented professionals that have shown great passion, commitment and innovation for the hair & beauty industry, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve.”