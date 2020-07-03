Burnham-On-Sea barber shops are opening their doors for the first time in three months today (Saturday) and several are offering special offers.

Among them is Victoria Street Barbers in Burnham’s Victoria Street, whose owner John Edmiston is offering a 25% discount on bookings made through July.

“We’re extremely happy to be reopening our doors,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We have a new website for customers to book to save queue times and people queuing together.”

“With reopening, we are offering a 25% discount through July for everyone as a thank you for the continued support.”

“We will also be offering 25% discount for all key workers from NHS, police, fire service, Royal Mail, lorry drivers, bin men, supermarket staff and teachers as we want to give a little back for all that they do which sometimes gets taken for granted.”

“We will be following government guidelines to ensure each workstation and tools are clean for use between each client.”

“For added safety measures we’ve added the booking system to minimise people inside the shop, we will be wearing PPE as advised by the government and giving clients disposable masks if they desire.”

“We’re also taking temperature readings through an infrared thermometer and supplying hand sanitizer on arrival to ensure the safety of our customer and staff.”

“We are now open 9am to 7.30pm Monday to Friday and 8-3pm Saturdays which will be revised monthly.”

“We would like to wish everyone who’s reopening a huge good luck and we hope everyone has a smooth reopening.”