Brent Knoll has co-opted Andrew Holmes as a new member of the Parish Council to fill the vacancy left recently by the resignation of a councillor.

Andrew, pictured, was welcomed by the Chairman Colin Townsend to serve as member of the Parish Council until 2023 when normal elections take place under the normal electoral rules.

Andrew Lives in Brent Knoll and brings a wealth of experience and ideas to the role.

The co-option of a Parish Councillor is the legal process of filling a vacancy mid term and between elections.

David Sturgess recently stepped down from his position on the council.