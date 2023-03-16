A Burnham-On-Sea care home has this week unveiled plans to build a large development of 11 new apartments on its site.

Beaufort Park care home in Burnham’s Rectory Road has submitted a planning application for the demolition of several existing buildings to make way for the 11 new residential units.

Owner Agincare Holdings Ltd says the new one-bedroom apartments would be designed for “independent living for the elderly, set within the grounds of the existing care home around the landscaped courtyard.”

The company says that the project will include the demolition of several “redundant” buildings – a two-storey house and store with two staff flats plus a workshop and garages.

Beaufort Park care home has had a registered care home on the site since the 1980s with the current 12 retirement flats built later in 1999. The site was owned by RABI until Agincare, a large independent provider of care services across the country, purchased it in October 2022.

Raina Summerson, Group CEO of Agincare Holdings Ltd, says in a planning statement: “The site enjoys large gardens, ample parking and enjoys a high degree of privacy. Relationships with neighbours are good and initial, informal feedback from those who would be closest to the proposed development suggest a high level of support for the improvement and security of current buildings.”

“As with many places across the country, Somerset and Burnham specifically has seen care homes being closed in recent months, leaving reduced capacity in the market. This is placing a strain on other schemes and services that support older people.”

“Retirement flats that include sheltered or extra care elements are in demand, linked with national and local strategy around keeping older people independent in their own homes for as long as possible but also releasing larger, family homes back into the market to meet other housing needs.”

“There is a stated need in national and local strategies for increased housing and for plans that support older people to live independently in suitably adapted and supported accommodation within their local communities.”

“Beaufort Park has a significant and well-landscaped plot, with limited buildings on it for its size. The development sits within the footprint of existing outbuildings, including flats and a house alongside the garages and storage areas. The current buildings lack cohesion in their appearance, having been developed at various times, and are not fully utilised for the good of the local community. They are also in need of repair.”

“As well as meeting national and local need for retirement properties, the proposed plans will allow for better use of the space, a more cohesive appearance, with improved build and environmental quality.”

The planning applictaion has reference number 11/23/00023 and comments are welcome until April 18th to Sedgemoor District Council (and to Somerset Council after April 1st).