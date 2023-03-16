An Oscar-nominated documentary film featuring unrest in Ukraine is set to be screened at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this month.

The screening has been organised by Natalie Kulchytska (pictured) who has been sponsored by a family in Burnham-On-Sea along with her young son.

The special screening of ‘Winter On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom’ will take place on Friday 24th March at 7.30pm with an online Q&A afterwards.

The documentary ‘Winter On Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom’ is an Oscar nominated film by Evgeny Afineevsky detailing the unrest in Ukraine between 2013 and 2014 as student demonstrations supporting European integration grew into a violent revolution calling for the resignation of President V. Yanukovych.

It premiered in 2015 at the Venice International Film Festival. It went on to win the People’s Choice Award for best documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival and was also nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary in 2016.

A Princess spokesperson says: “Everyone is welcome to attend the screening and take part in the Q&A with the film’s Oscar nominated Director, Evgeny Afineevsky.”

“This is a great opportunity to come together as a community, in solidarity with Ukraine and to meet those Ukrainians that have been sponsored by families in Somerset.”

“We are thrilled that Natalie, who has lived experience as a Ukrainian national, and is being sponsored by a family in Burnham has been able to establish a relationship with us through local supporters of The Princess.”

“We encourage anyone interested in film making as a hobby or career to join us, as well as anyone that would like to show their support to the people of Ukraine.”

There will be an opportunity to donate directly towards a humanitarian cause in Ukraine that Natalie has set up. Refreshments will be available for purchase at Hellend’s Kitchen.

For those that cannot make the screening evening, Evgeny’s documentary has been made available to watch for free on YouTube at https://youtu.be/yzNxLzFfR5w

The film contains violent imagery in the context of protest and adult language. It has been rated 15 by the BBFC.

Tickets for this event at The Princess Theatre are free with allocated seating. Tickets available via theprincesstheatre.co.uk or call Box Office at 01278 784464.