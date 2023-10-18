A Burnham-On-Sea based choir is holding a concert to raise funds for a local group who organise musical sessions for people with memory-loss issues.

Serendipity Singers is holding a concert for Music for the Memory at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street at 3.00pm on Saturday 28th October. Tickets, priced £5, are available from Material Needs and Prim N Proper in Burnham, and Barney’s Café and Sandra Hairdresser in Highbridge.

Music for the Memory is an independent group in Burnham which was formed in 2015 to provide musical activities for individuals living with memory loss.

The group is not part of any wider organisation, and accordingly it is able to focus entirely on its participating members, who remain the reason for the group’s existence.

The participants live with a variety of cognitive impairments, most of which are age-related.

Serendipity Singers sing a wide variety of music, concentrating on pieces written during the twentieth century – selecting from musicals, popular songs and classical pieces.

They mainly perform to social groups and residential homes in the Burnham-On-Sea and Weston-Super-Mare areas, and this is their first “public” performance.

The Singers are sharing the programme with the singer Andy Cruickshank, a tenor who has sung in the Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society for some years and who has arranged a number of successful fund-raising recitals in Burnham Methodist Church recently. He is accompanied by popular international musician Chris Sheldrake.

The benefits of singing are well-documented and both groups have found that their members are able to enhance their well-being during their sessions.

Serendipity Singers meets as a Burnham-on-Sea U3A group.