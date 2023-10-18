A leading magic show, ‘The Greatest Magician’, is coming to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this November.

Coinciding with Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights switch-on, the audience can enjoy a day of festivity in nearby Victoria Street and then watch The Greatest Magician at The Princess to keep the magic going.

A Princess Theatre spokeswoman says: “The dazzling, five star rated magic show will leave you aching with laughter and dizzy in disbelief.”

“Directed by the late Paul Daniels in his final theatrical project and Rated 5 stars across the board, you’ll see why The List magazine called this show ‘one to watch in the world of magic’.”

“This enigmatic and critically acclaimed, glance at the most engaging of art-forms transports you to a jaw-dropping world of light-hearted hilarity, wonderment, and mystery. One night only – and a sure sell-out so don’t miss out! James Phelan is The Greatest Magician.”

The show takes place at The Princess Theatre in Burnham on Saturday 25th November at 7.45pm with tickets priced at £24.50. To buy tickets, click here.