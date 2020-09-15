Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to help in the search for a missing person yesterday (Tuesday).

The Burnham team was called at 1.07am on Tuesday (September 15th) to help Police and Weston-super-Mare Coastguards search for a missing person on Weston beach.

When the team arrived Weston Coastguard had already deployed two foot search teams to head in different directions along the beach.

The team searched the boatyard on Weston beach using torches and then headed back towards the Grand Pier.

Later, the Coastguard teams received an update with the welcome news that police had found the missing person in another location away from the beach and they were able to stand down.

A spokesperson for Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards said: “When a person is missing it’s vital to have lots of areas covered quickly so although the person wasn’t found in our location it was still the right thing to have us out and searching.”

“If you see anyone in danger along the coast then dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards, it could save someone’s life.”