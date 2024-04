A Burnham-On-Sea couple has celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Colin and Ellen Watts have marked their 60th year of marriage with a get together with family and friends.

Taking pride of place at the event was a congratulatory message from King Charles and The Queen.

At the function were the couple’s three children and two grandchildren.

The couple was married at St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea in 1964.

Pictured on their wedding day and with their congratulatory message