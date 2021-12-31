Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson won a place in the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championships in dramatic style last night (Thursday).

Two-time champion Gary boosted his hopes of winning a third world title with a seven-set thriller against Rob Cross.

Gary changed his playing style after struggling to find his best form in the early rounds of the championships at Alexandra Palace.

His tactic worked as he hit seven 180s and averaged 97.27 to beat Cross 4-3 and reach his seventh world championship quarter-final in eight years.

“I went back to the old darts and they were working a treat,” said Gary, who was world champion in 2015 and 2016.

“I was doing all right. I was 3-1 up and made a complete mess of one leg. Rob stuck in and came back. But there were no nerves. I win and it’s fantastic to get through. If I get beat I go home and spend a few extra days with the family. No pressure whatsoever.”

Cross, the 2018 world champion, claimed the first set but Anderson then won five successive legs and a 170 checkout helped him into a commanding 3-1 lead.

Anderson missed seven darts at a double for a 2-0 lead in the fifth set, and Cross – who produced a 144 checkout – stormed back to level proceedings in what was fast becoming an Ally Pally thriller.

But Anderson kept his nerve and dominated the last set to secure a quarter-final tie with Luke Humphries.

Pictured: Gary Anderson at this week’s world darts championships (Sky Sports)