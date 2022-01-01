A man who has been missing for a fortnight has been spotted this week in the area covered by Avon and Somerset Police.

Humberside Police are appealing to people in the area to look out for 43-year-old Owen.

He is from the Brough area of Yorkshire, but was last seen in the county in Doncaster on Wednesday, December 15. He has links to North Yorkshire and was reported as missing on December 18th.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “Extensive enquiries have taken place and are continuing, but we are appealing for anyone who has seen Owen to contact us.”

“He is thought to be driving a grey Range Rover, which has roof bars front and back, side skirt steps, and is fitted with a static tow bar. He is also known to frequent rural locations.”

He is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair and with a beard. He is believed to be wearing a black cap and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and black boots.

If you have seen Owen, or know where he is, contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 230 of 18 December 2021.