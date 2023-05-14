A Burnham-On-Sea father and daughter are set to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise funds for the Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance.

Ray Hooper and Shannon Hooper are taking on the challenge of cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats, starting in Cornwall on 20th May.

They will be riding approximately 100 miles per day over nine days to try and reach John O’Groats on 28th May.

Ray, a local landscape gardener until he retired last year, has been a keen cyclist for many years and has always wanted to take on this physical and mental challenge.

When Shannon, who is 21, suggested they do it together, it seemed like the perfect opportunity. Shannon, who was a member of Burnham’s Academy Swim Team and Triathlon Academy for many years, began training seriously for this ride a year ago after completing a memorial bike ride with her friend whose father passed away unexpectedly.

They say the Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance is a charity close to their hearts, having supported family and friends in recent years.

“Training has been going well and whilst Ray can get out on his bike during the day, Shannon has been combining her training with working full time in North Petherton. Commuting to work on her bike has had other benefits as well as she rarely has to put fuel in her car!” says Lesley Hooper, wife of Ray and mother of Shannon.

“The Bicycle Chain in Bridgwater have kindly donated some cycling shirts for the ride and Quicksign in Highbridge have given some signs that can be attached to their bikes.”

On Sunday 21st May they will be cycling from Hatherleigh in Devon to Clevedon in North Somerset and will be passing through their home village of East Huntspill.

They will be stopping briefly in Watchfield (hopefully early afternoon) for a break before cycling on through Mark, joining the Strawberry Line at Cross and finishing at The Salthouse pub by Clevedon Marine Lake.

Click here to see their fundraising page