A Burnham-On-Sea father and son team that created a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt have created a new challenge to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

James and Dawson Panter-Wray have been creating both real-world and online family challenges for several years, combining the background James has in the entertainment world and Dawson’s programming and IT skills.

Dawson says: “We have hidden ten virtual crowns around the town and using your mobile phone you can solve the clues to find the location of each one.”

“As you close in on the correct location your phone shows you how near you are until you will see the crown on your mobile phone screen in front of you. As you get closer, the crown will become bigger until you are close enough to claim it.”

“Once you have found all ten crowns you will be entered into a draw where the first team picked out will win a £50 Amazon Voucher and then there will be 2nd and 3rd prizes of a £20 and £10 voucher for Amazon.”

“This time we are helping to raise funds for five local primary schools, when you sign up to play you will be able to choose between St. Andrew’s, Burnham Infants School, Churchfield, St. Joseph’s or Berrow Primary School to receive your donation.”

“The Great Jubilee Crown Hunt can be completed anytime through the half term week from Friday 27th May until midday on Sunday 5th June with the draw being made on the Sunday evening. You do not have to find the crowns all in one go, you can complete the challenge in stages.”

“It’s a great way to bring extra fun to a walk around Burnham and amuse the family during this Jubilee week and at the same time be helping with funds for the local schools.”

“It costs just £5 to enter including the donation to your chosen school. Sign up your team now by going to crownhunt.puzzlepods.net on your mobile phone.”