A Burnham-On-Sea fire crew was called out to tackle a kitchen blaze at a home in East Huntspill early on Friday morning (July 31st).

Crews from Burnham and Bridgwater were called to the home in New Road, East Huntspill at 6.55am.

“Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater were quickly mobilised and soon arrived on scene,” said a spokesman.

“Upon arrival, the crews advised there was heavy smoke logging in the ground floor of the two-storey, detached property.”

“The fire was successfully extinguished using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet. The smoke was cleared by a positive pressure ventilator.”

“The fire caused 50% fire damage to the kitchen and 40% smoke damage to the rest of the property. The cause of the fire was accidental.”