Fire crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Cheddar and Wells were called to tackle a small blaze caused by a microwave today (Sunday).

Crews were called to Cheddar at 12.32pm to reports of the fire in a flat.

A spokesman said: “Fire control received a call reporting alarms sounding due to a residential fire involving a microwave in a flat.”

“Control quickly mobilised crews from Cheddar, Wells, Burnham on Sea, as well as a fire engine and an Aerial Ladder Platform from Avon.”

“On arrival, crews discovered a microwave smoking in a first floor flat and quickly got to work to extinguish the it using 1 covering jet, 1 hose reel jet, 2 breathing apparatus, a GP line, one triple extension ladder, and a thermal imaging camera.”

“One person was attended to by ambulance for minor smoke inhalation. This fire was treated as accidental.”