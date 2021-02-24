Burnham-On-Sea preschool children at Footprints Nursery enjoyed a special visit by local Police on Tuesday (February 23rd).

They had a socially distanced visit from a local Police officer who talked to them about what the job involves, how they can help us and keep everyone safe.

“In the nursery we have been working with the children about the types of people who can help us, so this visit was very important to the children and gave them the opportunity to ask questions themselves,” says Louise Lindsay, deputy manager.

“In nursery the children also enjoyed a Police-themed day with lots of role play, games and activities for them to use their new found knowledge. The visit was enjoyed by all, especially seeing how the lights and sirens work!”