Strong onshore winds created these wonderful scenes in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday (February 23rd).

50mph winds from the south blew sand along the beach, creating these mesmerising scenes, much to the fascination of walkers and their pets.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows it will be less windy today (Wednesday) but with breezy mild conditions. It will be cooler than recent days as the week progresses.