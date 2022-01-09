A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser hopes to raise a big sum for a town charity by completing a half marathon later this year.

Rob Jones, a trustee at Somewhere House Somerset, is fundraising for the group by running the Great Bristol Run Half Marathon on 25th September, 2022.

Launched in Burnham in 2011, Somewhere House Somerset is a small charity that provides therapeutic counselling, educational workshops and community projects for people in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Cheddar, Bridgwater and local schools.

Rob, pictured above at the charity’s Christmas fair last month, explains why he is taking on the challenge: “In February of 2021, aged 43, I started running. I started running because I wanted to get fit bit and also because I felt I needed an outlet. Like all of us, I have felt the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The isolation, the lockdowns, the restrictions placed upon our lives and in my day job, the strain of working in residential care and trying to keep the most vulnerable adults, out of the pandemic’s way.”

“Children and young people especially in our community have also suffered, perhaps the most. More about that in a bit. Running has been quite literally a revelation for me. It’s become a passion, a time to reflect, process, just be in that zone.”

Rob adds that the run will be an extra big challenge for him: “Some would say that I shouldn’t be able to run, or even attempt it. After a serious knee injury in 2008 and 5 subsequent operations to rebuild it, the odds are quite stacked against, but nonetheless I am able to run and enjoy it, pain free.”

“Then there are the personal battles I have faced, of which there have been many and in some cases, serious. To say I am lucky to be alive, is an understatement.”

“Over the coming months of 2022, I will be training for the challenge of a lifetime – the Great Bristol Run 2022. I am raising money for Somewhere House Somerset, of which I am a trustee and a charity that is very dear to my heart.”

“Specifically, all funds that are raised will go to helping children and young people in our community – access the services of a trained counsellor for as long as they need, as many times as they need to.”

“You will see me training over the coming months, if you see someone running around the local area, who has a QR code on their running vest, the chances are that is me. Please do say ‘hi’. Also, get your phone out, scan the QR code and sponsor me please!

“The reality is that more than ever right now, children and young people need support. Somewhere House Somerset offers this service to anyone who is in need. Fundraising and donations, grant applications and community events ensure the charity remains in existence.”

“I am under no illusions that come the 25th September the race itself is going to be a challenge, both mentally and physically. I am aiming for sub two hours. It will be an opportunity to raise loads of money for such a worthwhile cause and I am confident that alone, will carry me across the line.”

Visit Rob’s fundraising page here.