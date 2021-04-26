A group of Burnham-On-Sea runners have raised hundreds of pounds for a Cancer support charity by completing a fundraising run.

Joanne French organised the 10km fundraiser along Burnham beach on behalf of CLIC – Cancer and Leukaemia in Childhood.

Those taking part were Joanne French, Helen Bennett, Ben Walker, Ben Day and Sandy Druce.

Joanne thanked all those who had given them support: “We all felt really good after doing the run, raising over £300.”

“We have been training for months. Some of us have never run this distance before and put 110% in and I can’t thank my friends enough for putting in their time and effort.”

“As I have a recent hip replacement I can’t run any further it was a massive achievement.”

Click here to access the fundraising page