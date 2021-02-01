A group of energetic Burnham-On-Sea ladies has completed 1,868 miles during January to raise awareness for a mental health charity.

The Burnham Sole Sisters, a group of ladies who love to run and be active, have been supporting MIND’s Red January 2021 initiative.

The idea is to get active every day during January, to beat the blues, whilst raising awareness for charity partner Sport in Mind.

They have cycled, walked, run, completed home workouts, yoga, pilates, strength exercises and even completed Joe Wicks PE!

The group’s Amanda Baker says: “We are a group of local ladies, all ages and backgrounds, but one thing we have in common is trying to stay healthy.”

“Staying active promotes good physical and mental health, and RED brings us together, regroups us at a particularly difficult time, winter, and now especially during the isolation caused by COVID.”

“There was 19 of us signed up, but we were also supported by additional friends and family. We started off with a few ladies doing RED four years ago and it has gathered momentum.”

“During the 31 days of Team BSS, we wanted to do enough miles to cover 1,034 which is how far our lovely Sabrina is away from us in Italy — in fact, we actually travelled to Italy and beyond! As a group we travelled a fantastic 1,868.38 miles!”