Police have appealed for information after a Burnham-On-Sea road was unlawfully closed to traffic by a group of youths in the early hours of Sunday (January 31st).

A concerned resident says barriers from nearby roadworks were set up across Burnham Road, near the junction with Cassis Close, at 3.15am, as pictured here.

The resident, who wants to remain anonymous, heard noise outside his house and contacted Police who were quickly on the scene.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I heard a lot of noise outside with voices going by and the sound of metal road signs being scraped along the pavement. I looked out and a group of six youths were walking past.”

“I contacted the Police and, after a few minutes, went out to see if anything had happened and I was shocked to find a line of plastic barriers stretched across the road in the darkness.”

“I went down to check if a hole in the road had been exposed. I pulled the barriers away and the Police arrived to go after the group of people who’d headed off in the direction of Apex Drive.”

“I later found the barriers had been taken from around a deep hole in the grass verge where water works are underway.”

“It really was such a stupid thing to do and potentially very dangerous – a dog walker that uses the grass verge could have fallen down the hole. A vehicle could also have crashed, coming across the road barriers in the dark with no prior warning.”

Anyone with information should contact Burnham Police on 101.