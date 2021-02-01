Avon and Somerset Police have issued an appeal for help to find a man missing from the Bedminster Down area of Bristol.

Alan, 57, was reported missing on Saturday, 23 January by friends who became worried he’d left home without his personal property.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him and Police believe he may be wild camping in the area.

Alan is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall and stocky with short grey hair and a goatee beard.

A friend has provided us with a photo of Alan which we think shows the clothing he may be wearing.

CCTV enquiries carried out in Wells also suggest he may be carrying a ruck sack and wearing a black woolly hat.

If you know where Alan is now, please call 999 quoting reference 5221016375.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 and give the same reference.

“Alan, if you see this, people care about you and are worried. Please get in touch,” says a spokesman.