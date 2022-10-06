Burnham-On-Sea Library is to host a special art display that aims to raise awareness of modern day slavery.

Hidden Voices Bridgwater is organising the art exhibition at Burnham-On-Sea Library in Princess Street to illustrate modern slavery and human trafficking.

The group’s Sian Owen, Hidden Voices co-ordinator, says there are currently around 40 million people held in slavery around the world with around 136,000 of them in the UK.

Art will be displayed at Burnham Library from 15th October until October 22nd during normal opening hours. It coincides with Anti-Slavery Day is on October 18th.