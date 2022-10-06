A local 72 year-old runner with a metal hip has proven that age is no barrier to running the London Marathon by completing the event for a local charity.

Goff Welchman realised his dream of running the London Marathon last weekend under the six hour mark by finishing in a time of 5:59:37.

He says: “It was undoubtedly the experience of a lifetime which I shall never forget!”

He raised over £1,500 towards the work of Secret World Wildlife Rescue, based in East Huntspill.

Goff says: “I’m 72 years old with a metal hip, and only started running 9 years ago to lose weight and keep fit in old age.”

“I’ve been a regular supporter of Secret World for many years. They do a wonderful job, mostly through volunteers, of rescuing a wide variety of animals in distress, and caring for them, until they can be released back into their natural habitat.”

“I’ve always wanted to run a marathon, and when I heard that Secret World had a London Marathon place, but no runner, I took the plunge.”

His fundraising page is still open here.

 

 
