Burnham-On-Sea Library is set to hold a special story-telling session this month.

The library in Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Street will host a visit by ‘Drag Queen Story Hour UK’ on Monday 22nd August, from 10:30am – 11:30am.

“Aida H Dee, The Storytime Drag Queen, will be reading some fabulous stories in an amazing story time show, just for us!” says a spokesperson.

Drag Queen Story Hour, a UK-wide initiative, started seven years ago with the aim to “inspire a love of reading, while teaching deeper lessons on diversity.”

”To register for this free event, pop into Burnham-On-Sea library with your library card and speak to a member of staff. Spaces are limited.”

 
