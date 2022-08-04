Local company Burnham Plastering and Drylining has held their annual charity golf day, giving a boost to a Burnham-On-Sea charity.

£1,000 was raised for hovercraft rescue charity BARB Search & Rescue during the event at Mendip Spring Golf Club in Congresbury.

28 players from the firm’s sub-contractors and suppliers enjoyed a great day on the golf course.

Company owners John and Steven Spence thanked all who took part for raising such a great sum.

“This is a great amount for a local charity that does so much wonderful work in our area, helping to protect the local community and tourists, all on a voluntary basis, especially after a tough few years with COVID where raising money has been difficult,” said John.

They added that Burnham Plastering and Drylining look forward to working with BARB at future events.

BARB Operations Manager Michael Lowe said: “We are extremely grateful for this very kind donation – being a small independent charity the support of local businesses and the community with donations and fundraising events is vital to keeping our service running, this is a fantastic amount raised and we thank them very much for choosing BARB and raising such a great amount”

Pictured is Ashley Cox presenting the cheque to members of the BARB team at their headquarters on The Esplanade