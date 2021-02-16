Burnham-On-Sea Medical Centre has apologised to patients after its phone lines were out of action for over three hours on Monday (February 15th).

The centre said a “national problem” was the cause of the downtime during Monday afternoon, adding that the normal service has now been restored.

“Due to a national problem with our telephone company our telephones were unable to accept incoming calls,” said a spokesperson.

“Our telephone company worked as quickly as possible to rectify this problem, which was a national problem not just affecting our surgery.”

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.”

It added that urgent advice is always available via NHS 111.