Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church has thanked residents who decorated its Lent Tree with colourful flowers over the Easter weekend.

As reported last week, Rev Steve Bennett invited local people to place flowers on the cross in memory of a loved one as a thanksgiving for the easing of lockdown and the good progress with the vaccination programme, or as a sign of Easter hope.

Rev Bennett adds: “The cross which stands outside of the church has been visited by many people, and we are delighted that folk have joined with us in turning the bare branches into a stunning display of life and colour.”

“It is a real sign of hopefulness for the town and for the world.”