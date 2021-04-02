Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church is inviting residents to decorate its Lent Cross outside this Easter weekend.

Rev Steve Bennett says: “In the Christian church, Easter is a sign of hope for the world. Traditionally at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church we decorate our Lent Cross with flowers in our Easter Sunday service.”

“As we are not open this year, we have placed the cross outside the church and are inviting people to help us decorate it any time on Easter Sunday and Monday.”

“This can be in memory of a loved one, to give thanks for the hope of vaccinations and the easing of Lockdown, or as a sign of the hopefulness of the Easter message.”

“Flowers will be provided or people can bring their own. We invite anyone passing the church to take part.”