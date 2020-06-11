Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey has said that the news that at least 27 patients at Taunton’s Musgrove hospital were given false positive Coronavirus test results is “concerning”.

As reported here, Musgrove Park said this week that a laboratory worker noticed an unusual rise in positive results between 27 May and 4 June.

Mr Heappey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The news from the Clinical Commissioning Group is clearly concerning as trust in the testing process is crucial to our road out of lockdown.”

“But in the same breath, it is also a relief to see that positive tests that lead to last week’s concern over infection rates are actually not positive at all and thus the South West continues to have a very low rate of infection.”

And, reacting to the news that Weston Hospital is re-opening, he added: “In the same vein, it is also good news that the spike in infections in Weston-super-Mare that lead to the hospital closing has been brought under control and that the A&E will re-open.”