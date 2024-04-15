A national newspaper has named Burnham-On-Sea as one of the UK’s best ‘classic seaside towns’.

In the feature, the Daily Mirror says The Pavilion, traditional fish and chip shops, and long sandy beach are among the town’s positive features. It also praises Burnham’s wide variety of pubs and shops.

Julie Delahaye, Digital Travel Editor & Commercial Content Lead at the Mirror writes: “It sits on a seven-mile-long stretch of beach, which happens to be one of Europe’s longest sandy beaches!”

"It sits on a seven-mile-long stretch of beach, which happens to be one of Europe's longest sandy beaches!" "The section in Burnham-On-Sea has plenty of space for sun-seekers too, as it's divided into three beaches; Main Beach, South Beach, North Beach." "As for the charming pier, it's the shortest in Britain but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of fun to be had. In fact, the pier is home to a wide array of arcade games, as well as various food and drink stands." "It's not just the beaches that make Burnham-On-Sea worth a visit. The town is packed with charming pubs, shops and also boasts a theatre and cinema for those days when the British weather just won't play along."