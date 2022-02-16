The 2022 Somerset ASA County Championships proved to be a successful start to the year for Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club who swim at Brean Splash.

The club had their best ever County Championships since 2012, when they moved to Brean Splash.

Head Coach Mark Podbury says the results speak for themselves.

“We saw a Bronze medal in the boys 13/14 Medley Relay, for Marcus Payne, Isaac Burge, Tyger Talbot and Pip Thompson.”

“A Silver medal in the boys 10/11 years 100m Butterfly for Caspar Payne.”

“We had 6 finalists: 2 for Isaac Burge, 2 for Alex Lemin,1 for Caspar Payne and 1 for Chris Wood.”

He adds that 22 Personal Best times were achieved and there were two new Club Records for Alex Lemin in 50m Fly & 50m Freestyle.

“This is a great set of results, considering that our squad swimmers only swim a maximum of 3 hours per week,” adds Mark.

“It goes to show that loving the sport is the start, joining a community team that can nurture that love will bring great results.”

“The club are now looking forward to the first round of the Cotswold League which starts on 26th February.”

“Thank you to everyone who enabled the Somerset ASA County Championships to go ahead during a difficult time and gave all of our swimmers the chance to compete at that level.”