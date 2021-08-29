Theatre students from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are taking to the stage to perform the spooky hit musical ‘The Addams Family’.

Local members of Re:ACT Performing & Production Arts are taking part in the show at The McMillan Theatre in Bridgwater on 9th–11th September.

A spokeswoman says: “Everyone’s favourite kooky & spooky family are back in town! From the writers of multi award winning hit musical, Jersey Boys and music and lyrics by Tony Award nominated, Andrew Lippa, ‘The Addams Family School Edition’ is an all-new musical guaranteed to get those hands clicking!”

“Featuring an extraordinary original score, the tale begins with every father’s worst nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart, young man from a respectable family.”

“As if things weren’t bad enough, Wednesday confides in her father, begging him not to tell her mother. Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.”

“Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents. Join them, Uncle Fester, Pugsley, Lurch and the rest of the iconic troupe for a heart-warming story of love, acceptance, friendship and of course, family.”

For tickets, priced £14.50 / £13.50 with Concessions for Retired & Under 16s, see The McMillan Theatre website here.