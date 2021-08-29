Tickets are on sale for Burnham and Highbridge Brass Band’s first performance as a full band this year.

They will be playing in Stogursey’s new Victory Hall (TA5 1PR) at 7.30pm on Friday 10th September.

“Music will include some old favourites, German drinking songs and Prom-style music with some audience participation and a professional Master of Ceremonies,” says a spokeswoman.

Tickets are on sale priced £7.50 for adults, with accompanied under-10s free – contact Phil on 01278 733377 to be sure of a seat, or buy on the door. There will also be a bar and a raffle.