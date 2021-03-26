The organisers of Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers market say it will be going ahead in the High Street today (Friday, March 26th).

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with extra Covid safety measures in place.

A spokeswoman says: “We’re looking forward to being back at Burnham and welcome Robert Hawker Venison to the market. This family run business provides ethically sourced, sustainable and fully traceable wild venison.”

“Robert’s produce is popular at markets across Somerset. He’s really looking forward to returning to Burnham where he’s previously attended the brilliant eat:Burnham so we know you’ll love what he has to offer!”

“A polite reminder, please only attend the market if you are well. Whilst there, adhere to social distancing, use the hand sanitiser provided and where possible please shop on your own.”

This month’s stalls will include:

Bath Soft Cheese

Oven to You

Gardiner Whites

Mikes Pork

Leafy Greens

Wesley Cottage Bees

Somerset Natural Soap

In Clover

Robert Hawker Venison