Members of Burnham-On-Sea Womens Institute enjoyed an afternoon of Christmas fun this week.

The Burnham-On-Sea Womens Institute Christmas meeting encouraged members to wear seasonal costumes and join in a mixture of carols and seasonal songs.

The WI meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 2pm at Burnham Sea Cadets Hall in Cassis Close when an interesting speaker or demonstration is held with social time.

“We look forward to a varied and exciting programme for the new year and wish everyone a Happy Christmas,” says a spokesperson who added new members are always welcome. For more information, call 01278 793277 or 01278 789303.

Pictured: Teresa Hemms (County Chair), Denise McKenna (Branch President) and Branch Co-ordinator Iris Minchin (Photos Mike Lang)