One Stop has this revealed it will be opening a new convenience store on the ground floor of Burnham-On-Sea’s former job centre.

Proposals to develop Burnham’s former job centre into a new store and eight flats upstairs were approved by Sedgemoor District Council last year and now details have been confirmed on what will be opening there.

The building, located at the junction of Burnham’s High Street and Regent Street, will be turned into the One Stop store while upstairs there will be be four 1-bedroom flats plus four 2-bedroom flats.

We reported here that the Town Council’s Planning Applications Committee also supported the planning proposals on the basis that they would bring a redundant building back into use, generate new employment, create new accommodation, and tidy up the street scene.

The property has been vacant since the former job centre closed in March 2008. The building had been set to be redeveloped into a community facility with £1million of funding from the Government’s Coastal Community Fund, but the grant bid was rejected in 2018.

As part of the application, it was agreed that the delivery loading bays for the new store would be provided in Regent Street next to the property.

During a council meeting to consider the plans, Darren Addicott, for the applicant, said: “We are proposing to make use of a vacant building, returning it to retail, and as a part of a conversion, we are proposing to add accommodation to make the site viable. It makes a sympathetic use of the building, making good use of the building in a town centre location, bringing it back into use without any detrimental harm.”

Local residents have expressed concern about parking issues around the area, which may be further exacerbated by the new flats.

During the Town Council’s meeting to consider the plans, Cllr Peter Clayton said: “After 10 years being empty, this is a welcome use. The building has become something of an eyesore – it is great to have it used again. I would support the planning application on the basis that would also provide employment and new accommodation, but I do recognise there are some concerns.”

Cllr Nick Tolley added: “I too support this application – I have seen the demise of this property over the years. A new convenience store will be needed. I support the application. It’s a wonderful step forward.”

Cllr Bill Hancock added: “I am in favour of it completely, particularly if it brings new employment. I think we must support the application and tidy up that end of the town – I just have concerns over the parking – but I think we have got to support it 100%.”