Burnham-On-Sea’s Frith House Care Home has been given a 100% clean bill of health during its latest Covid-19 test.

Residents and staff at the care home, which is run by Somerset Care, have all been tested over the past two weeks.

A spokeswoman says: “Everyone has been confirmed as having tested negative, which is really great news. It’s a step towards the return of normality.”

She added that the care home is continuing to follow government Covid-19 guidelines, with a number of measures in place to keep staff and residents safe.