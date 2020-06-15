Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade has this week raised concerns over “very untimely” plans by Sedgemoor District Council to close a town centre car park for a week’s roadworks, removing 103 spaces, at the same time that almost 30 spaces will be removed in the High Street during the temporary pedestrianisation.

The district council announced on Monday that it intends to close Burnham’s Oxford Street car park from June 22nd for around a week to allow resurfacing work to go ahead as part of Sedgemoor District Council’s five-year car park refurbishment programme.

Burnham Chamber of Trade has said that while it welcomes improvements to town car parks, the closure is “very untimely.”

The Chamber has written to Sedgemoor District Council encouraging it to reschedule the work.

The temporary pedestrianisation of Burnham High Street will come into force this Thursday (June 18th) in order to allow shoppers to safely visit the town centre and abide by 2-metre social distancing guidelines. It is one of a dozen schemes in towns across Somerset.

“Businesses in our town centre are already concerned about a potential loss of trade due to the removal of approximately 30 free parking spaces along the High Street. Now, to lose a further 103 parking spaces in Oxford Street for a whole week, at a time when we need to encourage shoppers into our town centre, is unacceptable.”

The resurfacing was originally scheduled for April but the authority says the works were delayed slightly due to Covid-19. The council says the works are part of the council’s ongoing commitment to maintain repair and invest in its public car parks.

SDC said residents’ season tickets for Oxford Street car park would be valid in other car parks for the duration of the work and that signs will be put in the car park before the start of the works to let visitors and residents know of the closure.